Devonport packaging hub opens to support Tasmanian agriculture

A new packaging hub has been established in Devonport, Tasmania, to supply cardboard packaging to farmers and food and beverage companies across the state. The facility forms part of a long-term investment strategy in Tasmania.

The hub will provide packaging to berry and produce growers, breweries, and dairy processors. The site was officially opened by Australian Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Julie Collins.

© Visy

Julie Collins said, "This is an exciting development – supporting local jobs and the broader Tasmanian agricultural industry. And as a proud Tasmanian and the Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, I understand how critical this is for our state. Agriculture is worth more than $2 billion to the Tasmanian economy every year and plays an important role in our state."

According to CEO Mark De Wit, the investment reflects the company's view on the future of Tasmania's agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

"We're helping get premium Tasmanian produce, food, and drinks to Australian supermarket shelves and take advantage of export markets in the region."

"Visy is committed to providing the infrastructure the state needs for farmers and the food and beverage sector to thrive. Tasmania has some of the best produce in the world, and this new site will deliver greater convenience and responsiveness for customers, with improved capacity and dedicated support."

The facility comprises an 8,500 square metre warehouse along with office space for sales and customer service operations.

The company manufactures its own kraft and 100% recycled paper to secure local supply for its cardboard packaging production.

For more information:

Visy

Tel: +61 (0) 3 6427 3045

www.visy.com