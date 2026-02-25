New Zealand apple yields improve in Hawke’s Bay for 2026

Hawke's Bay apple grower Taylor Corporation reports improved productivity in the 2026 season following recent years affected by Covid-19 and extreme weather events. The season has delivered higher fruit quality and pack-out rates compared with prior years.

Cameron Taylor said the crop has performed well to date. "After a few difficult seasons, it's been incredibly encouraging to see the productivity return, which in turn does a lot to boost optimism throughout the team," he said. "Hawke's Bay had an excellent growing season, and the results are really showing through in the orchard. Long may it last."

New Zealand Apples and Pears acting general manager Danielle Adsett said early pack-out data indicates improved performance. "The fruit looks and, most importantly, tastes fantastic. Growers are reporting excellent quality, early pack-outs are tracking really well, and there's a real sense of optimism across the industry.

"While we are still building toward previous pre-COVID peaks, this year's improved productivity numbers are the real game-changer for growers. After an excellent 2025 harvest, this season is also tracking in the right direction."

Taylor Corporation operates 450 hectares of orchard. Yield levels remain below pre-COVID results due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and the time required for nursery trees and new plantings to reach full production. "Yields are still below pre-COVID levels due to the lingering impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and the time required to grow the tree in the nursery and then for newly planted trees to reach full production.

"However, we are three years down the road now and can certainly see the return in sight."

The company continues transitioning to full hedgerow, high-density planting systems and has replaced cyclone-damaged orchards using the same model. It has also invested in new intellectual property varieties, including Sassy, Posh, and King, which are targeted at export markets. A new packhouse has been installed post-cyclone, alongside additional technology investment.

According to Adsett, productivity gains are linked to the maturation of new IP plantings and the shift toward higher-yield growing systems. "The new IP varieties deliver higher yields and attract stronger returns in global markets; some of these orchards are still relatively young," she said. "They need time in the ground before they reach full production, which suggests further growth and improved productivity are in the pipeline."

Source: RuralNews