Caroline Oosterbaan appointed CEO of Rabobank Australia and NZ

Rabobank has appointed Caroline Oosterbaan as Chief Executive Officer of Rabobank Australia and Regional Manager Australia and New Zealand, effective March 1, 2026.

Ms. Oosterbaan will succeed Mark Wiessing, who is retiring after serving in both roles since May 2023 and after more than 20 years with Rabobank's international operations.

Australian-born Ms Oosterbaan has experience in international banking and finance, strategy consulting, mergers and acquisitions, entrepreneurship, and supervisory roles. Most recently, she served as Global Head of Clients & Portfolio Management for Rabobank's international Wholesale & Rural Business, based in the Netherlands.

Rabobank Australia Chairman James Fazzino said Ms Oosterbaan's experience in international banking and finance, along with her connection to Australia, positioned her to lead the bank's operations in Australia and New Zealand.

"Caroline's strong track record in senior leadership roles in international banking and finance and a range of other industries makes her very well positioned to succeed Mark Wiessing and continue the impressive growth of Rabobank in the Australian and New Zealand markets," he said.

"Caroline has wide experience in banking and finance, strategy, and leadership. Her strategic skills and ability to effectively manage a diverse range of responsibilities make her well-credentialled for her new role."

Ms. Oosterbaan has previously worked at NIBC Bank, where she spent five years as a member of the executive committee, and at ABN AMRO Bank.

Rabobank is a specialist food and agribusiness bank and is a major agricultural lender in Australia and New Zealand, providing business and corporate banking and financial services to the region's food and agribusiness sector.

Mr. Fazzino thanked Mark Wiessing for his leadership in Australia and the wider Australia and New Zealand region over the past three years, as well as his oversight of Rabobank's South American operations during the previous eight years.

"Mark is a truly dedicated and focused leader who has set a clear direction for the businesses in the countries and regions he has led throughout his distinguished international career," Mr. Fazzino said. "Under Mark's leadership, Rabobank has held its strong position as one of the leading lenders to the agribusiness sector in both Australia and New Zealand."

Ms Oosterbaan said she was honoured to succeed Mr Wiessing.

"I have a long and very strong connection to Australia, so it is especially meaningful to be able to contribute to supporting the vibrant and growing agricultural sectors here and in New Zealand," she said.

Mr. Wiessing said after more than 40 years in international banking, with postings in 12 countries across five continents, he was pleased to conclude his career in Australia.

"I am also fortunate to be able to hand over my regional management responsibilities in the knowledge that I will be leaving them in the excellent hands of Caroline," he said.

