Mt Roskill fruit fly controls lifted after no further detections

Controls on the movement of fruit and vegetables in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill have been lifted after no further evidence of Queensland fruit fly was found, says Mike Inglis, Biosecurity New Zealand Commissioner North.

The decision follows six weeks of trapping and inspections in the affected area. During the response period, fruit fly traps were monitored, and more than 230 kilograms of fruit and vegetables were inspected. With no additional detections, the Controlled Area Notice restrictions have been removed, and response operations closed.

Mr. Inglis thanked residents and businesses for their cooperation. "It wouldn't have been possible to get to this point without the support of the local community. Every person who has kept an eye out for fruit flies, complied with movement controls, and safely disposed of their fruit waste has played an important role in protecting our horticultural sector.

"We are satisfied that with no further detections, the Controlled Area Notice restrictions can be lifted, and response operations closed."

Biosecurity bins placed in the neighbourhood will be removed, and temporary road signage will be dismantled. Although the local response has ended, nationwide surveillance remains in place. Biosecurity New Zealand operates nearly 8,000 fruit fly traps across the country, including more than 4,600 in the Auckland region.

"The surveillance traps target 3 exotic fruit fly species of concern: the Queensland fruit fly, Mediterranean fruit fly, and Oriental fruit fly. This successful response is a great example of how surveillance traps help alert us to the presence of unwelcome pests and enable us to stamp them out quickly," says Mr. Inglis.

Biosecurity New Zealand staff will distribute flyers to inform residents of the response closure and thank them for their contribution.

"I'd also like to acknowledge the good work of our people and our partners across the horticulture sector. By working together and responding quickly, we have managed this situation well," Mr. Inglis says.

During the response, more than 9,800 individual visits were made to inspect 358 fruit fly traps in the Mt Roskill area. Over 364 biosecurity bins were distributed to collect produce waste for safe disposal, and more than 230 kilograms of fruit and vegetables were examined for signs of fruit fly eggs or larvae.

