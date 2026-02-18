New Zealand highlights potatoes during Foodie February

This Foodie February is focused on potatoes, highlighting their role as a versatile staple across New Zealand households.

Grown by local growers, potatoes remain central to a wide range of dishes, from summer salads and barbecue sides to family meals and internationally inspired recipes. The crop is positioned as suitable across cuisines, seasons, and occasions.

Potatoes New Zealand Chief Executive Kate Trufitt said Foodie February provides an opportunity to recognise the role of the crop in everyday meals.

© Potatoes NZ

"The potato is a powerful performer — naturally nutritious, incredibly versatile, and proudly grown here in New Zealand. During Foodie February, we're encouraging people to celebrate potatoes, try new ideas, and enjoy the many ways they can shine in everyday meals," says Trufitt.

Potatoes provide energy, vitamins, and fibre, and are positioned as a cost-effective option for households preparing regular meals.

The sector also highlights the role of growers in maintaining production standards and ongoing improvements in farming practices.

"Foodie February is about enjoying great food and celebrating what's grown here at home — and the powerful potato delivers on every level," says Trufitt.

