NZ investment manager holds US$500 million in fruit assets

Craigmore Sustainables manages US$1.4 billion in primary sector assets across 89 properties, with close to 40,000 hectares under direct management. Total assets increased by US$300 million in FY2025.

Horticulture represents 36 per cent of sector assets, equivalent to US$500 million, with forestry accounting for a similar proportion. The company operates six investment vehicles, including two focused on forestry.

Horticultural operations cover 2,212 hectares in kiwifruit, apples, and grapes. One-third of kiwifruit production is managed under organic systems, with Craigmore producing 14 per cent of New Zealand's organic Gold kiwifruit.

Recent acquisitions include four apple orchards in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, two vineyards in Marlborough, and one kiwifruit orchard in the Bay of Plenty.

The stated strategy focuses on expanding in regions where crop yields and quality support employment and regional economic development.

Craigmore Sustainables has eight general partner board members appointed by the investment manager to oversee partnership governance. One of them is founder Forbes Elworthy, who also founded the Map of Agriculture in Great Britain and New Zealand.

Elworthy is scheduled to speak at a seminar on digitisation in agribusiness and the role of artificial intelligence in agrifood systems on February 23 at Lincoln University.

Source: Farmers Weekly