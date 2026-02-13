Australian Mushrooms partners with Gigi’s Pizzeria for February pop-up

Australian Mushrooms is collaborating with Gigi's Pizzeria on a limited edition pop-up in February, featuring menu items that explore alternative applications for mushrooms. The month-long initiative introduces new formats, including umami whipped butter and seared "steak" mushrooms.

Daniel Semrani, chef and owner of Gigi's Pizzeria, is leading the concept. The menu focuses on showcasing mushrooms beyond their typical role as a sliced pizza topping. The special items will be available from Friday, 6 February.

One of the pizzas, the "Mushroom Whip," replaces the traditional tomato base with a whipped mushroom and herb butter. It is topped with sautéed white button mushrooms, rocket, prosciutto, and Fior di latte.

The "Umamified" reworks the classic marinara by using thick-cut Swiss brown mushrooms that are scored, roasted, and seared in a steak-style preparation.

© Hort Innovation

A third option, the "Mushroom Royale," features a blended Swiss brown mushroom base, finished with slices of Swiss brown and white button mushrooms.

According to Semrani, consumer interest in mushroom-flavoured pizzas contributed to the partnership. "Mushrooms are one of my favourite ingredients, and our customers at Gigi's can't get enough of them," said Semrani. "Most pizzerias have a fungi pizza on the menu, but we wanted to do something different. I wanted to show how mushrooms can go beyond the typical sliced topping. Their meaty texture, earthy flavour, and umami richness make them incredibly versatile to hold their own or elevate other flavours perfectly."

Australian Mushrooms stated that the initiative is intended to encourage chefs and foodservice operators to consider alternative uses for mushrooms in pizza applications, including meat-free formats and mushroom-based sauces.

Victoria Zourkas, Marketing Manager at Horticulture Innovation, commented on the collaboration: "Daniel's reputation and creativity made him the perfect partner for this campaign. He's crafted three pizzas that each showcase mushrooms in a completely different way, from whipped bases to meat-free alternatives. The pizzas highlight why Australian mushrooms are the must-have ingredient inspiring chefs and foodservice professionals in 2026."

The project is funded by Hort Innovation through the mushroom marketing levy. Hort Innovation is a grower-owned, not-for-profit research and development corporation supporting Australian horticulture.

© Hort InnovationFor more information:

Shannon​​​​ O'Mara

Horticulture Innovation

Tel: +61 (0) 427 142 537

Email: [email protected]

www.horticulture.com.au