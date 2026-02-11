NZ 2026 apple and pear harvest reports higher pack-out rates

New Zealand's 2026 apple and pear harvest has begun, with early forecasts indicating improved productivity and strong pack-out rates. Growers across key regions report favourable growing conditions during the season.

A warm, dry spring with adequate growing degree days and high levels of solar radiation contributed to fruit development. According to New Zealand Apples and Pears (NZAPI) Acting General Manager Danielle Adsett, the season marks a recovery following earlier disruptions related to Covid-19 and extreme weather events.

© New Zealand Apples and Pears

"It's incredibly heartening to see," says Adsett. "The fruit looks and, most importantly, tastes fantastic. Growers are reporting excellent quality, early pack-outs are tracking really well, and there's a real sense of optimism across the industry.

"While we are still building toward previous pre-Covid peaks, this year's improved productivity numbers are the real game-changer for growers. After an excellent 2025 harvest, this season is also tracking in the right direction."

Productivity gains are attributed in part to the maturation of recently planted IP varieties. "We're delighted with the significant uplift in productivity, which can largely be attributed to the maturation of new plantings of IP varieties," says Adsett. "It is particularly valuable given New Zealand apples and pears are in high demand, due to expansive opportunities across a number of our global markets and the premium quality of fruit."

Growers have continued transitioning orchards toward more productive growing systems aimed at improving yield efficiency. "The new IP varieties deliver higher yields and attract stronger returns in global markets; some of these orchards are still relatively young," says Adsett. "They need time in the ground before they reach full production, which suggests further growth and improved productivity is in the pipeline."

Fruit from all growing regions is expected to be directed toward export markets, where storage performance will be monitored over the coming months.

The apple and pear sector remains a contributor to New Zealand's export earnings and regional economies. As harvest progresses, growers continue to focus on pack-out performance, consistency, and orchard investment strategies aligned with long-term productivity objectives.

© New Zealand Apples and PearsFor more information:

Jessica Wauchop

New Zealand Apples and Pears

Tel: +64 (0) 21 254 0923

Email: [email protected]

www.applesandpears.nz