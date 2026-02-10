New Zealand growers call for plant import reform

An apple grower in Hawke's Bay has said the New Zealand Government's goal of doubling exports will not be achievable for horticulture without changes to the system governing the import of new plant material.

Paul Paynter said plants are complex organisms and argued that current plant import health standards are either absent or suspended, leaving no pathway to introduce new material. "So, it's the absence of import health standards that is the problem," he told Rural News.

Paynter referred to a report from Northland that identified five potential new crops for the region, noting that four of the five lacked import health standards. He said there is no pathway to import blackcurrants, quince used as pear rootstock, or pears themselves.

While stressing that biosecurity is essential for primary industries, Paynter said the system must also be cost-effective. He questioned whether a proposed new quarantine facility in Auckland, planned by the Ministry for Primary Industries, would meet that test. He said priority should be given to reviewing plant import pathways before investing in new infrastructure, adding that growers want an end to lengthy and costly processes to access new germplasm.

Paynter said the kiwifruit sector strongly opposes imports, describing the approach as overly restrictive. "The biggest impediment to imports is the kiwifruit industry. They consider all imports a risk and are making a fortune.

"So, they have the hermit kingdom approach. Competition is coming for them, and they don't understand that they need new germplasm too – watch what happens in 10 years' time."

On biosecurity risks, Paynter said New Zealand could make greater use of overseas testing facilities that process large volumes of plant material using newer technology, potentially reducing costs. He said Australia has adopted faster and more cost-effective testing methods after earlier challenges.

Paynter added that most biosecurity issues in recent decades have arisen through passengers or imported goods rather than plant material. He pointed to "hitchhiker pests", including the brown marmorated stink bug, as a key risk. "We

know that when importing any machinery in September or October, when it's getting cold in Europe, pests fly inside and they are everywhere, including people's bags," he said. He also cited concerns around imported fresh produce and phytosanitary documentation.

He said New Zealand is too permissive on hitchhiker pests while being overly stringent on plant imports, calling for a more holistic approach rather than what he described as an overly cautious, bureaucratic system.

Paynter also said restrictive settings are contributing to skilled workers leaving for Australia, citing limited work opportunities rather than pay. "I'm sick of the virtue signalling by Wellington politicians. We need practical solutions, and if we don't, we'll end up being the basket case of the South Pacific," he said.

Source: RuralNews