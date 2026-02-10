IFPA A-NZ appoints Verena Cunningham to New Zealand role

International Fresh Produce Association A‑NZ has appointed Verena Cunningham to a role focused on strengthening its presence and engagement across New Zealand.

Cunningham brings 25 years of senior leadership experience in the fresh produce sector. Her background includes executive roles at SeekaFresh and Seeka Limited, head of strategy and category development at NZ Produce, transformation manager at T&G Global Limited, and marketing and strategic roles at Bayer CropScience in Germany.

"The focus will be on New Zealand members, understanding what they need, what will benefit their business, and helping their voices get heard. I am keen to understand what our members would like to see from this role and what difference it can make for them locally and on a global scale," said Cunningham.

© LinkedIn

She added, "New Zealand has unique opportunities given the focus on export, our smaller population, and the local retail market dynamics. I'm really looking forward to getting to know members, working alongside them, listening to industry priorities, and helping develop and translate the IFPA A-NZ strategy into action for the benefit of the New Zealand horticulture sector."

Cunningham said her initial priority will be to develop a New Zealand-specific membership strategy and business plan. The aim is to deliver value for local members while maintaining links to IFPA A-NZ and the broader IFPA Global networks, insights, and opportunities.

She previously served on the IFPA A-NZ Board of Directors from 2018 to 2022 and was a deputy Board member of the NZ Horticultural Export Authority. Most recently, she worked as a strategy and transaction partner at EY NZ, advising clients on executing strategic priorities, including those in Australasian horticulture and primary industries.

IFPA A-NZ managing director Belinda Wilson said the position continues to develop as the organisation assesses how best to support members. "Verena understands the need to develop a strategy specific to the region's needs and opportunities," said Wilson.

"She has a passion for the New Zealand and global horticulture industry and is known for building strong relationships and collaboration, and within the horticulture industry, for strategy and operational/sales roles that make a difference. Her proven track record in strategy makes her the perfect fit to drive value for our New Zealand members."

Source: SupermarketNews