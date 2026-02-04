Australian heatwaves disrupt fruit and vegetable supply

Supermarket shoppers in Australia may face limited availability of some fruits and vegetables in the coming weeks due to recent heatwaves in Queensland and Victoria, as well as bushfires in Victoria that have affected several growing regions.

According to industry sources, crops impacted include pineapples, gourmet tomatoes, capsicums, cucumbers, strawberries, apples, and oranges. A recent heatwave in Queensland initially led to an oversupply of pineapples and lower prices, but this situation has now reversed, with supplies tightening. Similar supply patterns are expected for other crops.

Extreme heat accelerates crop ripening, requiring faster harvesting. This often results in short-lived oversupplies followed by periods of reduced availability. Pineapple volumes, for example, have already declined after the earlier surplus.

Josh Ball, co-founder of Farmers Pick, said the situation reflects how quickly fresh produce markets can change. "What is happening behind the scenes is a reflection of just how quickly the fresh produce market moves," Ball told nine.com.au.

"When there's a surplus, it's often short-lived because the fruit is harvested all at once and needs to be sold and moved on while it's fresh. With fruit like pineapples, that initial flush can give the impression of oversupply, but once that crop has cleared, supply can tighten just as quickly. So for shoppers, these price swings can feel like whiplash. There's plenty around for one week and higher prices soon after."

In Victoria, recent bushfires affected pear and apple orchards around Harcourt. While some apple varieties are harvested from January, most apples and pears are picked from March onwards, meaning the effects may become more visible later in the year. Ongoing heat in Victoria's north-west is also causing early ripening, leading to temporary oversupplies followed by shortages and price fluctuations.

Current retail prices vary widely. Pineapples are selling for US$5 at Coles, US$3.90 at Woolworths, and US$6.99 at Harris Farm Markets. Gourmet tomatoes are priced at US$7.90 per kilogram at Coles and US$6.70 at Woolworths. Green capsicums are in shorter supply, while Lebanese cucumbers are selling at US$5.90 per kilogram at Coles. Strawberries are priced at US$3.50 for a 250-gram punnet at Coles and Woolworths.

Anton van den Berg, co-founder of Box Divvy, said oversupply periods create challenges for growers.

"Normally, fruit is matured in a staggered way so that supply is spread evenly over the year," he told nine.com.au.

"Prices drop below the cost of production during the boom time, as supply exceeds demand. But when prices recover, demand outstripping supply, most growers have little or no fruit to sell, so they can't take advantage of the higher price until the next mini-boom."

Weather-related disruption is expected to continue influencing supply patterns and pricing in the months ahead.

Source: Honey Kitchen (Nine)