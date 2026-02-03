Australia targets vegetable intake through national 2026 campaign

A national outdoor advertising campaign promoting vegetable consumption is underway in Australia as part of the 2026 Fresh veg, deliciously affordable initiative. The campaign is being delivered through a partnership involving AUSVEG, the Outdoor Media Association, and Health and Wellbeing Queensland.

The campaign began this week and will run until 1 March 2026. Messaging will appear on outdoor advertising billboards and signage across metropolitan and regional areas nationwide, coinciding with the back-to-school and back-to-work period.

The campaign focuses on encouraging consumers to purchase and eat more vegetables grown in Australia, highlighting everyday meals and snack usage, and addressing purchasing decisions during ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

© AUSVEG

Average vegetable intake in Australia currently stands at 1.8 serves per person per day, compared with the recommended five serves. Industry groups note that declining vegetable consumption has commercial implications for growers.

The campaign follows the release of the 2025 Industry Sentiment Report, which found that 40 per cent of Australian vegetable growers are considering exiting the industry within the next 12 months. Respondents identified rising costs and reduced returns as key factors influencing their decision-making.

In response to these conditions, industry efforts have increasingly focused on demand-side measures designed to lift vegetable consumption and support the economic viability of vegetable production businesses. One such initiative is Plus One Serve, a national program supported by Hort Innovation that aims to increase average daily vegetable intake by one additional serve per person by 2030.

The Fresh Veg, deliciously affordable campaign aligns with the Plus One Serve framework, with both initiatives seeking to influence consumer behaviour related to vegetable purchasing and consumption.

The Outdoor Media Association reported that its members have contributed advertising space to the 2026 campaign, with an estimated outdoor media value of A$11 million, equivalent to approximately US$7.3 million. Health and Wellbeing Queensland is also participating as a partner.

According to the organisers, the campaign will remain active through February 2026, with messaging appearing across multiple outdoor advertising formats in urban and regional locations.

The campaign forms part of broader efforts to address consumption trends within the Australian vegetable market during a period of cost pressure for both growers and consumers.

