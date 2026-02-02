Australian growers increase crop protection as heatwaves intensify

Recent heatwaves across south-eastern Australia, with temperatures exceeding 49 degrees Celsius in parts of New South Wales and South Australia, have increased focus on crop protection measures in fruit-growing regions.

In South Australia's Riverland, persimmon and avocado grower Craig Burne said shade netting and cooling systems are increasingly necessary to maintain production. "We have overhead misting systems that come on at 35 degrees to help cool the avocado orchard, and we have our nets for the persimmons," he said. "Without these two systems in place, I don't think we'd successfully grow either of these crops in this climate anymore. I think [netting] is going to be absolutely mandatory for many crops to survive the heat."

Burne said persimmons grown under netting were less affected during heat events than uncovered avocado orchards. "Without those net structures protecting fruit from that sun and those extreme heat events, you're not going to get through without crop loss, it's as simple as that," he said.

Demand for netting infrastructure has increased across growing regions. Kyle Lamont, sales director at G2 Netting Group, said uptake has risen over the past five to ten years, including in the Riverland, Sunraysia, and the Goulburn Valley.

Lamont said netting helps moderate orchard conditions during heatwaves. "Growers can maintain a more stable environment under the netting structures, and during the peak of those heatwaves, it's probably 2 or 3 degrees cooler under those structures," he said.

He also pointed to export market requirements. "People buy with their eyes, so unfortunately, that means [growers] have to produce blemish-free fruit, and that's getting harder with these extreme challenges from Mother Nature," he said, referring to markets such as China, Korea, and Japan.

Netting costs remain a factor. Lamont said installations can cost about US$40,000 per hectare. While smaller growers may face financial limits, he said, larger producers increasingly consider netting as a risk management measure. "Netting is an insurance policy, and I believe most large-scale or major growers will be going that way," he said.

Previously, South Australia's Department of Primary Industries and Regions offered grants covering up to 50 per cent of netting installation or repair costs for Riverland and Adelaide Hills growers. This programme ended on June 30, 2025.

Adelaide University environmental health researcher Peng Bi said heatwaves are becoming more frequent. "We are seeing the increase of heatwaves across Australia," he said. "Those intense heatwaves have and will continue to impact society, including productivities from agricultural areas."

In response, Burne said orchard strategies may change. "The question will be, do we start consolidating our business in terms of moving away some of the avocado orchards that aren't as productive and replant to persimmons to remain under net?" he said.

