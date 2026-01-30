Australian table grape harvest continues despite heatwave

A heatwave has continued across parts of south-east Australia this week, but table grape producers report that harvesting and vineyard operations are continuing across key growing regions.

Australian Table Grape Association CEO Jeff Scott said the export season has started without major disruption. "Early season varieties look good, and growers are preparing for a promising season," Mr Scott said.

Growers in Greater Sunraysia and other production regions reported that fruit quality has held up despite the high temperatures.

© ATGA

"Heatwaves are nothing new for our region or our industry," Robinvale producer Vince Iudica said. "That's part and parcel for us. Yes, we've had excessive heat, but this season has started very well. "The early season varieties have come on time, and most growers with those early varieties have done quite well early on."

Over recent decades, investment in irrigation infrastructure and vineyard management systems has expanded across the industry. Growers now use a combination of irrigation methods and monitoring tools to manage heat and water stress.

"The industry is far better equipped to manage extreme conditions now than it has ever been," Mr Iudica said. "We have different forms of irrigation now; we have so many more resources – for example, under-vine sprinklers, drip irrigation, micro cooling spray misters, which have a cooling effect, overheads that serve a purpose. "A lot of properties are set up with dual, if not tri-irrigation, and most have tensiometers, or soil moisture monitors."

Euston table grape grower Louie Zaffina said close monitoring has been ongoing during the recent heat. "The fruit is looking good; the hot summer has been beneficial for ripening," he said.

Both producers pointed to preparation and vineyard management as key factors during heat events.

"Extreme heat is just something producers manage for," Mr Zaffina said. "Before the onset of the heat, we make sure the irrigation's right and prioritise it, and then monitor the vines and conditions."

Protected cropping techniques such as canopy management, vine covers, and permanent netting are also used to reduce exposure to sun, wind, rain, and hail.

Mr Scott said the industry has changed considerably over time. "Growers have evolved, invested and adapted, and the challenges we faced years ago are ones we're now far better equipped to manage," he said.

"While there can be added pressures like rising water costs or infrastructure challenges at times that can have an impact on some, producers do everything within their means to manage conditions, availability of water, and protect their crop.

"Growers are practical problem-solvers, and they'll use every tool available to keep production on track and quality at its highest."

The table grape sector continues to monitor weather conditions as the season progresses, with growers applying established practices to manage heat and maintain fruit quality.

© ATGAFor more information:

Terryn Milner

ATGA

Tel: +61 ( 0) 438 316 339

Email: [email protected]

www.australiangrapes.com.au