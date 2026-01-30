NZ Growers appoints Edward Van Luchene as European marketing lead

New Zealand Growers has appointed Edward Van Luchene as Marketing Lead for its European markets, covering France, Spain, the Benelux countries, and Scandinavia. The appointment was announced on 30 January 2026.

The role formalises an existing working relationship between Van Luchene and New Zealand Growers, following more than 15 years of cooperation. During this period, he has been involved in developing sales programs for New Zealand onions in Europe and maintaining commercial relationships with customers across the region.

According to the company, the appointment reflects its plans to further organise and coordinate its marketing activities in Europe. New Zealand Growers supplies onions produced under its management system, which includes the use of digital tools in field operations and packhouse processes to support quality control, efficiency, and product traceability.

Commenting on his appointment, Edward Van Luchene said: "I have worked closely with New Zealand Growers for many years, and this renewed confirmation allows me to further drive our presence in these important European markets. We offer the best quality and size profiles, and with the new technology being deployed by the multi-generational onion growers who own New Zealand Growers, I have every confidence that the market will demand more of these high-quality onions."

Greg Lovett, Director of New Zealand Growers, also commented on the decision: "We have had the privilege of working with Edward for many years and have seen firsthand the professionalism he brings to our customers, as well as the major impact he has had on both our company and the wider onion industry. Edward is widely respected throughout Europe, and his in-depth knowledge of these markets will be key to supporting our ambitious growth plans. We are excited to strengthen his role in our value chain and look forward to him leading our expansion in the region."

Van Luchene will be responsible for coordinating marketing activities across the designated European markets and for supporting market development in line with New Zealand Growers' production and supply programs.

