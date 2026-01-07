Australian inspection finds no banned pesticide use on berry farms

A compliance program carried out by the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority found no evidence of banned or off-label pesticide use on intensive horticulture farms in Australia's Coffs Harbour and Nambucca regions.

The unannounced inspections took place in early November, when EPA officers visited 19 blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry farms across the two regions. Checks covered pesticide storage, record keeping, staff training, and application practices. Berry samples were also collected from five properties and submitted for independent laboratory analysis.

According to the EPA, the samples were tested for more than 200 pesticide substances, including thiometon, which is prohibited for use. EPA Director of Operations John Forcier said the results indicated compliance with pesticide application regulations.

"Blueberry and blackberry samples were analysed for a suite of more than 200 pesticides, including the banned chemical thiometon," Mr Forcier said. "Pleasingly, we found no evidence of banned chemical use or off-label pesticide use."

Although no prohibited applications were detected, the inspections identified areas where compliance practices can still be strengthened. Mr Forcier said on-farm performance has improved compared with previous years but remains subject to further review.

"Overall, we found on-farm compliance has improved from previous years, but there is still some room for improvement," he said. "As a result of this latest compliance blitz, we have commenced additional investigations into some operations, which will be finalised in 2026."

The EPA noted that pesticide compliance involves more than application decisions alone. Storage systems, documentation, and training requirements were also assessed during the inspections.

"Compliance isn't just about what's being sprayed," Mr Forcier said. "It's also about safe storage of pesticides, accurate record-keeping, and proper training, and we are continuing to work with pesticide users on those requirements."

The Environment Protection Authority regulates pesticide use in New South Wales primarily for environmental protection purposes. Food safety oversight falls under the remit of separate agencies and was not part of this compliance program.

The compliance checks form part of the EPA's ongoing monitoring of pesticide use in intensive horticulture sectors, including berry production systems that rely on frequent crop protection interventions.

