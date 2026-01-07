Fiji has untapped opportunities in eggplant, mango, and pawpaw cultivation

Resource owners in Fiji's Western Division are increasingly focusing on tourism, but agricultural exports are lagging, according to Ministry of Commerce and Business Development Divisional Manager West, Rusieli Caginavanua. She made the remarks during a meeting with exporters and the Ministry of Agriculture in Viseisei, Vuda, noting the absence of iTaukei exporters.

Caginavanua highlighted that New Zealand currently demands 53 Fijian commodities, yet Fiji has fulfilled less than half of this potential. Breadfruit exports, in particular, have declined. "Even mango leaves are needed," she said, emphasizing the gap between available production and export opportunities. She noted that one acre can support 60 breadfruit trees, but current planting levels fall short of this capacity.

She also pointed to untapped opportunities in eggplant, mango, and pawpaw cultivation, encouraging youth cooperatives to utilise available land for farming. The divisional manager attributed the shortfall to limited iTaukei participation in agricultural export businesses.

Caginavanua stressed that while many tourism enterprises thrive, agriculture is underdeveloped in comparison. She noted that Fiji's cooperative sector possesses machinery and equipment to support exports, but low production levels prevent their effective use. Strengthening collaboration and increasing local engagement in farming, she argued, is essential to expanding Fiji's agricultural exports and meeting international demand.

