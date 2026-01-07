Australia launches research project to improve carrot packout

A new research initiative has been launched to address packout rates and quality management in Australia's carrot sector. The project, titled Maximising Carrot Packout (VG24007), aims to reduce losses, improve crop quality, and support grower returns in both domestic and export markets.

The project is funded by Hort Innovation and delivered in collaboration with the Western Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (WA DPIRD). It will run over three years and is structured in three stages, combining industry consultation, applied research, and on-farm assessment.

© Hort Innovation

According to Hort Innovation, the project will focus on identifying the main factors that limit carrot packout, including production and postharvest issues. The first phase, scheduled to begin in December 2025, will involve engagement with growers and industry stakeholders to define priority challenges and research gaps. This phase will draw on supply chain monitoring, grower interviews, workshops, on-farm observations, and a review of existing research to develop a targeted research and development plan.

The second phase will involve applied research and on-farm trials aimed at addressing key causes of carrot defects and evaluating postharvest storage practices. These trials will be used to test management approaches under commercial conditions. The outcomes will then be assessed in terms of both crop quality and economic performance to ensure recommendations are practical at the farm level.

Industry engagement and knowledge transfer form the final phase of the project. Findings will be shared through workshops, demonstrations, publications, and digital resources to support the adoption of practices identified through the research. The target audience includes growers, agronomists, and other supply chain participants.

WA DPIRD research scientist Neil Lantzke said the project will involve close collaboration with growers and focus on identifying the sources of packout losses. He noted that the research approach is intended to remain flexible as industry needs evolve during the project period.

Grower participation is expected to play a central role. Vincent Tana, Managing Director at Sumich, a carrot grower operating in Western Australia and Tasmania, said packout rates are closely linked to farm profitability and that the project's focus on applied research is relevant to current production challenges.

The initiative is funded through the vegetable research and development levy, with additional contributions from the Australian Government.

© Hort InnovationFor more information:

Shannon​​​​ O'Mara

Hort Innovation

Tel: +61 (0) 427 142 537

Email: [email protected]

www.horticulture.com.au