Australia sets 2026 cherry conference for Adelaide

The Australian Cherry Conference will return in 2026 as a biennial event for growers and industry stakeholders. Scheduled for 30 May to 1 June, the conference will take place in Adelaide on the weekend prior to Hort Connections 2026. The two-day program will include a one-day conference and a field tour to cherry growers in the Adelaide Hills.

The 2026 conference is funded by Hort Innovation and will be delivered by Cherry Growers Australia with support from industry partners. According to Hort Innovation CEO Brett Fifield, "Events like the Australian Cherry Conference are vital for sharing knowledge and driving innovation. By bringing together growers, researchers, and industry leaders, we can ensure the cherry sector remains competitive, resilient, and well-prepared for future challenges."

The previous conference in 2024 drew more than 260 delegates. Organisers aim to broaden engagement in 2026 and to continue capability development across the cherry sector.

The event will align with the national cherry communication and extension strategy (CY22002). Program content will include updates on research and development projects and discussion on production, quality, sustainability, profitability, and export pathways.

The 2026 conference will feature presentations from domestic and international speakers, networking opportunities, and a field day focusing on current production practices.

The project (CY25001) is funded by Hort Innovation through the cherry research and development levy with contributions from the Australian Government.

