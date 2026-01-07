Cardboard punnet trial launched for snacking apples

WA Farm Direct has introduced a cardboard punnet trial for Baby Bravo® apples as the Bravo season nears its end. The trial aims to reduce the use of plastics while assessing fruit protection, presentation, and on-shelf performance.

© WA farm Direct

The development process focused on ensuring the packaging met several criteria, including secure containment of smaller-sized apples, durability during handling, and suitability for retail display. The cardboard structure is intended to limit damage during transport and store replenishment, supporting the delivery of consistent fruit quality.

The packaging is made from responsibly sourced cardboard and can be recycled through standard household recycling systems. According to the company, the trial reflects growing expectations for recyclable materials across the fresh produce supply chain.

© WA farm Direct

Rebecca Blackman, Executive Manager at WA Farm Direct, said the punnet was created to balance presentation with reduced plastic use and product protection. She said, "Baby Bravo continues to grow in popularity as a healthy, flavour-packed snacking apple. This punnet allows us to protect fruit quality while presenting it in a premium, eye-catching way for consumers. It has taken time to produce something that meets all of our goals, including reducing our use of plastic, and we're excited to see how shoppers respond. We will continue exploring packaging solutions that continue to provide benefits throughout the supply chain."

© WA farm Direct

The cardboard punnet is currently on trial in selected Western Australian retail outlets. Findings will be reviewed at the end of the season, and a national rollout is being considered for 2026, depending on the results.

© WA farm Direct For more information:

