Portugal records Europe’s lowest cherry prices at €3.80-6.50/kg

Cherry prices in several European countries are declining as supply increases during the 2026 season. According to Libertatea, cherries are currently being sold in one European country "at a price per kilogram even lower than the price of a portion of ice cream on Calle Victoria in Bucharest."

In Romania, traders in the wholesale markets of Bucharest and other major cities are currently selling mainly imported Spanish cherries. Many consumers are waiting for Romanian cherries to enter the market in June in the expectation of lower prices.

According to monitoring platform Selina Wamucii, Portugal currently has the lowest cherry prices in Europe. In the markets of Lisbon, fresh cherries are being sold for between €3.80 and €6.50/kg (US$4.31-7.38/kg).

According to the report, Portugal's 2026 crop benefited from favourable weather conditions, resulting in high volumes entering the market and putting pressure on prices.

Spain and Greece are also reporting lower cherry prices this season. FreshPlaza analyses show that Spain started harvesting earlier than usual this year. In Spanish markets, cherry prices are reported at up to €5/kg (US$5.68/kg).

Greece has also increased its role in the European cherry market in recent years. According to the report, Greek cherry production rose by 40 per cent compared to last year. Local market prices are currently around €5/kg (US$5.68/kg), while Greek exporters continue supplying markets across the European Union.

Source: Logos Press