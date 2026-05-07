Turkmenistan targets 126,000-ton potato harvest in Mary velayat

Growers in the Murgap Valley of Turkmenistan are continuing work on vegetable and melon production as part of the country's agricultural development programs.

The Miwe Agricultural Industrial Association of Mary velayat is working with farmers' associations, tenants, private farms, and entrepreneurs involved in vegetable cultivation, particularly potatoes and onions.

© Turkmenistan Government

In 2026, vegetable and melon crops in Mary velayat will cover 28,170 hectares. Spring potatoes have been planted on 9,000 hectares, with a planned harvest of 126,000 tons. Spring onions have been planted on 2,700 hectares, with expected production of 67,500 tons.

Tomatoes have been planted on 985 hectares, while carrots and cabbage are also progressing among the spring crops. Melon production covers 4,315 hectares, with planned output of 86,300 tons.

According to the report, the first spring potato harvests have already started to ripen and are being maintained according to agrotechnical requirements. Preparations for harvesting are also underway. Farmers and tenants involved in potato production are targeting yields of 140 centners per hectare.

The Miwe Agricultural Industrial Association also plans to plant winter potatoes on 3,900 hectares and onions on 2,700 hectares later this season. Additional sowing plans include mung beans on 1,500 hectares, beans on 410 hectares, and sesame on 440 hectares.

Vegetables and melons purchased from tenant growers are supplied to state institutions, enterprises, kindergartens, and military units.

The association also operates a refrigerated storage facility in Mary velayat with a storage capacity of 3,000 tons for fresh produce preservation.

Source: Turkmenistan Golden Age