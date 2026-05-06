"Lower supply and shortage of larger mangoes create challenging Ivorian season"

The mango market is currently performing well, but conditions remain far from easy, says Joep Jongmans of Special Fruit. The market is now fully focused on Côte d'Ivoire, where the new mango season has begun. However, this season is also developing differently from usual. "Supply is clearly lower than originally expected and also below the levels we are normally used to from Côte d'Ivoire," Joep explains.

© Special Fruit

"The Peruvian mango season has now completely finished," he continues. "The season from Peru developed differently this year, with lower and irregular supply, larger sizes than usual, and inconsistent quality. Demand remained relatively quiet in the run-up to Easter, partly due to poor weather conditions and limited volumes, which prevented major promotions."

"Additionally, more mangoes arrived from Brazil, both Keitt and Palmer, which partly filled the gap. But despite improved weather conditions, demand for mangoes did not increase sharply, partly because of the ample availability of other fruits such as strawberries."

© Special Fruit

Shortage of larger sizes

With the start of the Côte d'Ivoire season, demand now appears to be picking up, but supply is currently making the market challenging, according to Joep. He expects this situation to continue in the coming weeks. "It has been an unusual Ivorian season so far, and all indications are that volumes will remain limited for the time being."

Besides lower volumes, sizing is also playing an important role in the current market dynamics. "Mangoes from Côte d'Ivoire are currently mainly available in sizes 8, 9, and 10, while sizes 6 and 7 are scarce."

This is causing a noticeable shift in the market. "There is a real shortage of larger mangoes at the moment. That makes the market complex. Demand is good, but supply does not fully match what customers are looking for, and prices are also relatively high for this time of year."

For more information:

Joep Jongmans

Special Fruit

Europastraat 36

2321 Meer, Belgium

Tel: +32 3 315 07 73

[email protected]

www.specialfruit.be