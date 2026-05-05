Austria's Schneider’s Gemüseland marks 50 years and expands range

Schneider's Gemüseland Landesproduktenhandelsgesellschaft m.b.H. is marking its 50th anniversary in 2026, bringing five decades of experience in organic vegetable growing and private label production to the PLMA World of Private Label International Trade Show 2026 (Stand 3.C47, May 19–20, 2026).

© Schneider’s Gemüseland

The team of Schneider's Gemüseland at this year's BioFach in Nuremberg

As part of its product development strategy, Schneider's Gemüseland is developing a new oven vegetable range to address demand for convenient retail solutions. The company is also expanding its assortment, with a focus on zucchini and sweet potatoes as additions to its product portfolio.

Founded in 1976 in the Marchfeld region east of Vienna, Schneider's Gemüseland has developed from a regional producer into an internationally certified vegetable supplier. Its core product, the fresh Marchfeld carrot, is complemented by a range of frozen (IQF) and organic vegetables, a fresh organic carrot snack line, and frozen vegetables including peas, sweet corn, butternut squash, carrots, yellow and white carrots, parsnips, potatoes, celeriac, and turnips.

© Schneider’s Gemüseland

Vegetable products from Lower Austria

The company holds certifications including IFS Food, GLOBAL G.A.P., AMA, and Bio standards, supplying private label products to European retailers. At PLMA 2026, Schneider's Gemüseland will present product developments and co-packing capabilities.

Barbara Kargl and the Gemüseland team stated that the company's 50-year milestone reflects its experience in growing, harvesting, and supplying vegetables from the Marchfeld, and that it plans to present its approach to quality and product development to partners and new contacts at PLMA 2026.

© Schneider’s GemüselandFor more information:

Schneider's Gemüseland

Tel: +43 2249 2505 13

Email: [email protected]

www.gemueseland.at