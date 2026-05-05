Europe–Red Sea–Middle East Express service launches from Antwerp

A new Europe – Red Sea – Middle East Express service has been launched in response to growing demand for connections from Europe to the Red Sea and current conditions in the Middle East.

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The service will call at key European ports, directly connecting to King Abdullah Port, Jeddah, and Aqaba, with onward connections to ports of discharge in the Gulf (UAE and Upper Gulf) through a multimodal network. It is designed to provide reliable and efficient shipping options, with improved transit times for a range of cargo.

The first sailing is scheduled from Antwerp, ETS 10 May, Voyage OC619 A.

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The eastbound rotation will be as follows:

Gdansk – Klaipeda – Bremerhaven – Antwerp – Valencia – Barcelona – Gioia Tauro – Abu Kir – King Abdullah – Jeddah – Aqaba

All European origins, from NWC – Scan Baltic to West Med Adriatic and East Med Black Sea, will be served through MSC's network of services.

© MSCFor more information:

MSC

Tel: +41 615556555

Email: [email protected]

www.msc.com