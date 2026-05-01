Costa Rica and China expand cooperation on potato research

The Center for Agronomic Research at the University of Costa Rica hosted an academic delegation from Qinghai University and Yunnan Agricultural University to strengthen cooperation in agricultural research, with a focus on potato cultivation.

The visit included an academic and scientific exchange covering research capabilities, ongoing work, and potential areas of collaboration. Dr. Luis Mora Rodríguez from the Office of International Affairs and External Cooperation highlighted the role of partnerships in supporting technological development and applied research in the agri-food sector.

Dr. Jian Wang of Qinghai University stated that technological cooperation supports progress in potato cultivation, including cost reduction and the development of varieties adapted to local conditions. Qinghai University has experience in genetics, seed production, and germplasm evaluation under high-altitude conditions, including variations in solar radiation and temperature.

The institution applies integrated genetic improvement systems, including greenhouse production, propagation in alpine zones, and selection across different environments. These approaches have produced varieties with improved disease resistance, yield performance, and adaptation to environmental conditions. The university also maintains a germplasm bank with more than a thousand potato accessions.

On behalf of the Center for Agronomic Research, Dr. Mario Villatoro presented work in plant biotechnology, agricultural microbiology, soil fertility, natural resources, and post-harvest technology. These areas are focused on applied research and knowledge transfer to producers and the agro-industrial sector.

Both sides expressed interest in joint projects focused on potato genetic improvement. Dr. Arturo Brenes Angulo noted that priority areas include identifying genes linked to resistance to pests, diseases, and climate-related stress. Plans also include academic exchanges to support internships, postgraduate studies, and technical training.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured farms in the cantons of Alvarado and Oreamuno in Cartago, where trials are being conducted using materials developed under the center's potato breeding program.

The collaboration aims to advance research and support applications at the farm level, with a focus on production systems, seed development, and technology adoption in potato cultivation.

Source: ucr.ac.cr / Argenpapa