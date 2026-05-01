Australia names over 100 finalists for 2026 horticulture awards

More than 100 growers, researchers, and industry participants have been named as finalists in the Horticulture Awards for Excellence 2026, representing all Australian states and multiple sectors across the supply chain.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Hort Connections Gala Dinner on 4 June at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

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Grower of the Year

Brent Reeve – Redland Fruit; Craig Van Rooyen – Van Rooyen Family Trust; Fabian Guidotto – Gino's Nursery; Jane Vassallo – Gourmet Herbs; Joseph Trimboli – GTS Farms; Mario Casotti – Casotti Group; Scott Stevenson – AJ & AM Stevenson; Stephane Frichot – Centerwest; Steve Marafiote – Sundrop Farms; Val Micallef – Alandale Produce.

Young Grower of the Year

Angelo Shwebeth – SA Fresh Harvest; Arseneos Arharidis – Arharidis Fresh; Chris Cannizzaro – Macadamia Farm Management Pty Ltd; Damien Silm – Cedar Creek Orchards; Evan Braham – Braham Produce; Jaspreet Mann – Montague Farms; Johnny Nguyen – HHH Pty Ltd; Luca Farmer – Farmer Group; Miles & Clayton Donovan – The Donovan Group.

Researcher of the Year

Ben Evert – Metagen; Jane Parker – McCormick Foods/Gourmet Garden; John Golding – Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development NSW; Dr Mike Rettke – South Australian Research and Development Institute; Nancy Schellhorn – RapidAIM; Paul Palmer – Palmer Produce Management; Richarda Jost – La Trobe University; Sukhvinder Pal Singh – NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development; Tamieka Pearce – Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture; Waterfind Australia – Water Study Work; Zhong-Hua Chen – Adelaide University.

Environmental and Sustainability Award

Craig Van Rooyen – Van Rooyen Family Trust; Isaac Sandercock – Propak Industries Pty Ltd; Jane Parker – McCormick Foods/Gourmet Garden; Liam Van Schaik – Van Schaik's Bio Gro; Lisa Solomons – Viscount; Sam Nastasi – C & L Nastasi and Sons Pty; Val and Sam Micallef – Alandale Produce.

Tech Innovation Award

Charles Simons – Bioscout; Leneila Lynne & Justin Koschitzke – Acumind.AI; Lisa Solomons – Viscount; Nancy Schellhorn – RapidAIM; Roei Yonai – Netafim ANZ.

Community Stewardship Award

Bob & Judith Brinsmead – Tropical Fruit World; Damien Silm – Cedar Creek Orchards; Greensill Farming – Green Solutions Wide Bay; Joanne Tingey-Holyoak – Adelaide University School of Accounting and Finance; John Tselekidis – Mitolo Family Farms; Joseph Younes – Perfection Fresh; Julian Horsley – A & D Australasia Pty Ltd; Sam Nastasi – C & L Nastasia and Sons Pty.

Exporter of the Year

Antony Allen – The Avolution; Anthony Poiner – Fresh Produce Group; Francis Tedesco – Centerwest Exports; Jordan Bain – Redland Fruits; Marquis Macadamias – Marquis Macadamias; Matthew Benham – Top Citrus; Nicolas Ktoris – Sentek Technologies; Rebecca Blackman – WA Farm Direct.

Women in Horticulture

Dr Anita Marquart – Biological Service; Connie Taylor – Taylors Family Produce; Georgia Stormont – Curious Georgia Coaching; Gianna Russo – Adelaide Hydrofresh; Helen Aggeletos – Venus Citrus Pty Ltd; Jane Parker – McCormick Foods/Gourmet Garden; Jane Vassallo – Gourmet Herbs; Joanne Tingey-Holyoak – Adelaide University; Johanna Brighenti-Barnard – Sumar Produce; Julie Bird – Hort Innovation; Leeanne Scott – Scott Brothers; Leneila Lynne – Acumind.AI; Michelle Towers – Elders; Miriam Villen King – Stahmann Webster; Monika Fiebig – Monika's Organics; Nardia Stacy – Pomewest; Paula Whitchuch – Nutrano Produce Group; Zurriyet Braham – Braham Produce.

Industry Impact Award

A & D Australasia – Precision Standards to Minimise Packhouse Waste; Biological Services – Safeguarding Trade Under Statewide Serpentine Leafminer Response; David Harris – Harris Farm Markets; Jane Parker – McCormick Foods/Gourmet Garden; Julian Horsley – A & D Australasia Pty Ltd; Mark and Damien Slim – Creek Orchard – Juice Crushing; Mellor Olsson Lawyers – Succession Management Masterclasses; Monika Fiebig – Monika's Organics; Mulgowie Farming Company – Mulgowie; Netafim Australia – Netafim Australia.

For more information:

Ausveg

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9882 0277

Email: [email protected]

www.ausveg.com.au