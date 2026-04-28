Brazil expands support payments for irrigated fruit workers

The Straw Hat Program is distributing financial support to irrigated fruit workers in Brazil's Sertão region during the off-season period, when rural income declines. The initiative includes both income support and training aimed at supporting workforce development.

With an investment of over R$ 5 million (US$1.0 million), nearly 4,000 workers are receiving payments. According to program coordinator Marcos Alves, the support targets workers in irrigated fruit farming.

"In the São Francisco Valley, approximately 3,900 irrigated fruit farming workers will benefit across eight municipalities. The stipend amount has been increased by 70%, rising from R$ 271 to R$ 373 (US$54 to US$74), and is currently paid in five installments so that the benefit can assist workers more effectively," he said.

Payments began last week following earlier registration, with beneficiaries receiving funds through Caixa Econômica branches. The program also provides free training courses throughout the year aimed at improving skills and supporting employment opportunities.

The initiative focuses on maintaining income during periods of lower agricultural activity while supporting access to training. According to the coordinator, the combination of financial support and training is intended to support workers' autonomy and participation in the sector.

Beneficiaries experiencing payment issues or seeking further information can contact the program's call center.

Source: Our Voice / Abrafrutas