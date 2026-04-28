Spanish media report EU tomato prices at €8/kg as supply tightens

Tomato prices in European markets have risen since the start of the current season, with Spanish media La Razón reporting levels of around €8 per kilogram. The report links the increase to reduced supply and weather conditions in southern producing regions, including Morocco.

According to the report, "bad weather in southern producing countries, particularly Morocco, which delayed the summer season and reduced supply for both export and domestic markets," has contributed to the current price levels. The market is described as experiencing high demand alongside limited supply.

Demand for tomatoes remains firm, supported by seasonal consumption patterns. The report notes expectations of improved availability once harvest volumes increase, which could influence price levels.

In mid-April, Morocco's Independent Authority for Monitoring and Coordination of Exports under the Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, and Water and Forests decided to stop tomato exports to European and African markets, according to a professional source, after domestic prices reached nearly 15 MAD per kilogram (US$1.50). The measure aimed to increase supply in the local market.

Following the decision, wholesale prices in southern Moroccan markets declined from around 350 MAD per box (US$35) to approximately 100 MAD (US$10).

Moroccan sources have indicated that export restrictions were directed at African markets, while exports to Europe have continued, although at a slower pace following the end of the preferential quota period.

The situation has prompted differing views within the sector. Some producers and exporters have raised concerns about the impact on trade relationships. Mohamed Zemrani said, "This sudden and arbitrary decision has created severe crises with our foreign partners."

Exporters also noted that changes in export flows do not always result in lower domestic prices and pointed to structural factors within the production chain. Some industry participants have indicated they may consider shifting operations to other African countries, including Mauritania and Senegal.

Source: Hespress English