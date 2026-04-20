Kyrgyzstan starts early cabbage exports in Aravan district

In the Aravan District of the Osh Region, fruit and vegetables are ripening 2 to 3 weeks earlier than in other regions. The Basay cabbage variety is now ready, and farmers have started exports.

Local cabbage varieties are expected to enter the domestic market in the coming days. Fresh garlic from the new harvest is also expected to be available shortly.

Specialists from the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry are supporting farmers with the documentation required for export.

According to Galdarbek Madaliev, head of the Aravan District Department of Agricultural Development, cabbage is the first product exported, followed by cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, strawberries, and cherries as they reach harvest.

Cabbage produced in the country is mainly exported to Kazakhstan and Russia.

Source: AKCHABAR