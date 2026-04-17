"Asparagus prices more than halved within 24 hours after Easter"

After an exceptionally strong start to the asparagus season, Amelinckx Fruit in Hingene, Flanders, is viewing market developments with mixed feelings. "After a strong and well-priced early Easter period, auction prices for asparagus more than halved within just 24 hours," says Katrien De Backer, part of the family business in Hingene, Flanders. "However, those high festive prices were perfectly explainable when all factors are taken into account."

© Amelinckx Fruit

According to Katrien, the price spike resulted from a combination of circumstances. "We had an early Easter, very limited production exclusively from heated crops, and virtually no volumes from open-field cultivation due to the cold nights. On top of that, there was a particularly low supply from southern European producing countries. And as the final factor, promotional campaigns in Belgian supermarkets are already as if it were mid-May. For us as growers, that was, of course, an ideal scenario."

Yet that situation did not bring equal comfort to everyone. "For chefs, it was a different story. The cost of asparagus dishes increased considerably, so some deliberately waited until after Easter to put this 'Noble Lady' on their menu," Katrien explains.

Asparagus market in calmer waters

Meanwhile, the market has entered calmer waters. "Supply of white field-grown asparagus is now increasing steadily. The current price level once again allows everyone to buy and process the product in a workable way. That restores balance across the chain."

Differences between crops are also becoming evident in the field. "Outdoor green asparagus is currently looking very good. It grows entirely on solar energy here, making it a particularly environmentally conscious product," she explains. "The cold nights earlier this season did force us to intervene in time. A fortnight ago, we protected the asparagus under a layer of soil against light frost. Without that measure, the first cut would have been lost."

© Amelinckx Fruit

Such care for the crop is deeply embedded in the sector. "To love is to care for your crop. And true love ultimately goes through the stomach," she says. The region where Amelinckx Fruit is located also has a rich history in asparagus cultivation. "Klein-Brabant used to be the asparagus region par excellence. You would see asparagus beds everywhere. Our sandy loam soil is ideal for growing tasty, straight white and green asparagus."

Asparagus festival

That tradition is still maintained today, including in Puurs-Sint-Amands. "The municipality rightly presents itself as an asparagus municipality and organises an annual culinary highlight," Katrien says. "This year's Asparagus Festival will take place from 24 to 26 April 2026. During that weekend, top local chefs will present their own interpretations of asparagus dishes. Visitors can taste refined creations on site while enjoying the surroundings. The event clearly demonstrates the versatility of this product."

In addition, visitors can extend their trip with a stop at the asparagus experience centre in Hof van Coolhem. "There, a grower, chef, dietician, artist, and historian guide visitors through the full story of asparagus. It is a valuable addition to the experience."

For the rest of the season, however, much remains uncertain. "We move with the rhythm of nature, and it can never be fully predicted," Katrien concludes. "What we do know for sure is that we will continue harvesting asparagus with full dedication for another 75 days or so."

For more information:

Amelinckx Asperges & Fruit

Koningin Astridlaan 171

2880 Hingene, Belgium

Tel: +32 (0) 475 26 99 15

[email protected]

www.topasperges.com