Mango production achieves carbon-negative status with CO₂ removal

Agrodan, a Brazilian mango producer, reports results from its Greenhouse Gas Inventory indicating a carbon-negative position. The company states that mango trees and their native forest reserve capture CO₂ through photosynthesis and store it in leaves, trunks, roots, and soil.

According to the carbon balance, Agrodan removed approximately 14,000 tons of CO₂e from the atmosphere in 2024.

The company compares this to removing emissions from about 3,000 cars over one year. It states that farms that do not address this risk will fall behind, as premium markets and global financing increasingly require sustainability metrics. 4C provides solutions that allow clients to measure these outcomes at the field level.

The company states that this approach supports ecosystem balance and farm-level financial performance. It adds that agriculture is moving toward systems that are low-carbon, technology-based, and focused on environmental management.

Source: Agrodan / Abrafrutas