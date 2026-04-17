Australian growers lose up to 1 million tons to food waste

Australian fruit and vegetable growers are losing up to one million tons of produce annually that does not reach the market, with an estimated value of US$1.6 billion (A$2.5 billion) per year.

Data indicates that Australian horticulture records average food loss rates of around 20 per cent per farm. Growers bear the cost of inputs such as seed, water, fertiliser, crop protection, and labour.

The broader economic impact is estimated at US$23.4 billion (A$36.6 billion) annually, or about 1.4 per cent of GDP, reflecting reduced productivity linked to these losses.

A national research program has been launched to address surplus and on-farm losses. Led by End Food Waste Australia, the program will involve growers in on-farm trials to measure where losses occur.

The initiative will test methods to increase utilisation from each harvest, review product specifications, and identify commercial pathways for surplus and out-of-spec produce. Farm-level resources will also be developed.

The program is funded through Hort Innovation's Frontiers program with government co-investment.

Director of Research, Development, and Extension Francesca Goodman-Smith said the project will focus on industry-wide solutions. "International trials have shown growers can increase profitability by up to 20 per cent through food waste reduction," she said. "When food isn't sold its not just the food that is wasted, it is also the fertiliser, water, labour, and opportunity cost of using that land."

Hort Innovation's General Manager of Production and Sustainability, Anthony Kachenko, said there is a need to improve returns. "Australian growers produce some of the best horticulture products in the world and work hard to get them to market," he said. "This national program will support our growers by providing practical, commercially realistic tools to maximise value from each harvest."

Consumer research will examine preferences and product specifications, including cosmetic and size standards that influence sales. "Just because fruit has a cosmetic defect doesn't mean it's inedible," said Rowan Little from Montague Farms. "We've reached almost 100 per cent crop utilisation for our apples through secondary markets to cider and juices, and are looking at the same for plums. If we can unlock value in new markets and sell more from every crop, that's good for growers and good for the whole supply chain."

The program will generate measurement tools, loss-reduction resources, training materials, and case studies for growers.

Source: Port Macquarie News