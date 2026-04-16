Mexico expands EU market access under updated trade agreement

The modernization of the EU–Mexico Free Trade Agreement (TLCUEM) is set to expand tariff-free access for most Mexican agri-food exports, supporting efforts to diversify trade beyond North America. The updated agreement includes changes in regulatory cooperation, market access, and geographical indication protection, with implications for producers and exporters across agriculture, fisheries, and agroindustry.

Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) and the National Agricultural Council (CNA) hosted the Mexico–European Union Forum: Agri-Food Opportunities and Diversification to identify export opportunities and address regulatory, sanitary, logistical, and commercial constraints. The forum focused on livestock, fruits and vegetables, agroindustry, and fisheries, with priority actions outlined ahead of the expected signing in May.

The agreement is expected to grant tariff-free access to more than 83% of agri-food products. The European Union remains the largest global food importer and a key destination for Mexican exports.

Deborah Alcocer, Head of Trade Negotiations at the Ministry of Economy, noted that Mexico currently accounts for about 0.2% of EU agri-food imports. "The modernization of the agreement should be understood as a strategic tool to diversify our trade. It opens a highly relevant window for Mexican producers and exporters to take advantage of the European market under improved access conditions and greater predictability," she said.

Under the updated agreement, 86% of Mexican agricultural and fisheries products are expected to enter the EU tariff-free. Quotas and preferential terms will apply to products such as orange juice, bananas, and agroindustrial goods. "The agreement will allow Mexico to strengthen its strategy to diversify markets and expand its presence in Europe, where products such as avocado are already well established," Alcocer added.

Jorge Esteve, President of the CNA, said that more than 90% of Mexico's agri-food exports are currently directed to North America. Mexico ranks 30th as a supplier to the EU, with exports reaching US$1.5 billion in 2025. "The challenge is to diversify, innovate, and strengthen our capabilities to compete in the world's most demanding markets," he said.

Market diversification is also being explored through alternative destinations, including Japan, France, Spain, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Leonel Cota, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, said SADER will support producers under the new agreement, including efforts to streamline administrative procedures. Francisco André, Ambassador of the European Union to Mexico, said the forum contributes to the objective of diversifying Mexico's economic activity.

On the EU side, the agreement includes the removal of 95% of tariffs on agri-food exports to Mexico, simplified procedures for smaller businesses, and protection of 568 geographical indications.

Source: Mexico Business News