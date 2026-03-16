Brazil’s Santa Catarina explores banana exports to Europe

A delegation from the Port of Itajaí in Brazil held a meeting on Tuesday (10) at the Port of Gioia Tauro in Calabria, Italy, to discuss export opportunities for bananas produced in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina in the European market.

Brazilian and Italian authorities, representatives from the production sector, and organizations involved in foreign trade participated in the meeting. Attendees included Brazil's ambassador to Italy, Renato Mosca, Italian federal deputy Fabio Porta, and representatives from ApexBrasil and Sebrae.

The Brazilian delegation was also received by the mayor of Gioia Tauro, Simona Scarcella. The agenda included participation from 15 mayors from municipalities in the Calabria region as part of discussions aimed at strengthening trade relations between Brazil and Italy.

The mission forms part of the Export Qualification Program (PEIEX), developed by ApexBrasil in partnership with Sebrae. The program supports Brazilian companies and producers seeking access to international markets.

Santa Catarina is one of Brazil's main banana-producing states, with annual output close to 700,000 tons. Production is concentrated in the Itajaí Valley and the northern region of the state. The production system includes a large number of family farming operations that provide income and employment in rural areas.

During the meeting, participants presented information on the production profile of Santa Catarina, the characteristics of the fruit, and the logistics capacity of the Port of Itajaí to support exports to the European market.

João Paulo Tavares Bastos, superintendent of the Port of Itajaí, said the mission aims to connect regional production with international markets.

"Santa Catarina has a strong banana production base, rooted in family farming and recognized for its quality. Our goal with this mission is to open doors so that this product can reach new markets in Europe, generating more income in rural areas, more jobs, and greater cargo throughput at the Port of Itajaí," he said.

According to Bastos, the initiative also seeks to reinforce the port's role in linking production areas with global trade routes.

"We are showing that the Port of Itajaí is ready to serve as an export hub for family farming products from southern Brazil. By bringing together producers, authorities, and international partners, we are creating concrete opportunities to expand trade between Brazil and Europe," he added.

The visit forms part of the port's international outreach strategy and its efforts to promote exports from Santa Catarina. According to the port authority, the initiative is also linked to potential trade opportunities connected with the Mercosur-European Union agreement.

Port officials say the mission is expected to support new commercial partnerships and increase cargo flows linked to agricultural exports.

Source: ND Mais / Datamar News