Shipping disruption lifts fruit prices in Spain’s Canary Islands

Geopolitical instability in the Middle East has affected logistics for the Canary Islands' wholesale markets on March 11, 2026. Shipping route closures and higher freight costs linked to the crisis in Iran have increased the cost of goods supplied to the tourism sector in Maspalomas and Mogán.

Kent mangoes recorded the highest prices, reaching about US$14.07 per kilogram. Picota cherries followed at about US$13.08 per kilogram. Strawberries were priced at about US$11.99 per kilogram. Other specialty products, including Fresón, Kiwano, and Golden Sweet pineapples, were listed between about US$10.79 and US$10.90 per kilogram, while pistachios remained at about US$10.36.

The category of nuts and seasonal fruits also recorded increases. Breva Colar figs reached about US$9.81 per kilogram and Verdal figs about US$9.27. Ready-to-eat fruit was priced at about US$8.18, and olives at about US$7.63. Burlat cherries and other cherry varieties reached about US$7.08 per kilogram. Kiwigold kiwis were priced at about US$5.99 per kilogram, similar to chestnuts, prickly pears, walnuts, and Hass and Fuerte avocados, which were listed around US$5.45.

Several fruits were priced around the US$4 range. Pomegranates reached about US$5.40 per kilogram, followed by sugarcane at about US$5.34. White and yellow nectarines, Algerian medlars, green-fleshed kiwis, Deglet Nour dates, Piel de Sapo melons, Galia melons, watermelons, and various grape varieties were listed at about US$4.90. Red Globe grapes were priced at about US$4.36, Tommy Atkins mangoes at about US$4.25, and cherimoyas and guavas at about US$4.09.

Products with high turnover recorded lower prices. Other avocado varieties, Moniquí apricots, and dried figs reached about US$3.82 per kilogram. Persimmons and plum varieties were priced around US$3.55, while sapote reached about US$3.27. Pears of other varieties were listed at about US$3.16. Ercolini pears, papayas, papayones, and other apricot varieties reached about US$3.05, while Aledo and Italia grapes were priced at about US$2.73.

Staple fruit items recorded lower prices but continued to represent high volumes. Reineta apples and peaches reached about US$2.62 per kilogram. Reine Claude plums, star fruit, water pears, Conference pears, Limonera pears, and Paraguayo peaches ranged between about US$2.40 and US$2.51. Fuji apples and Futuro melons were priced at about US$2.29. Citrus fruits, including oranges, lemons, and mandarins, were listed at about US$1.80 per kilogram. Canary Island bananas reached about US$1.74, with quince at about US$1.31 and coconuts at about US$1.09.

