Ecuadorian and Indian banana exports hit by Middle East disruption

Banana exporters in Ecuador and India are facing disruptions as the conflict in the Middle East is blocking ports and halting sailings. Shipments are being rerouted, and exporters report reduced market access during the current export cycle.

In Ecuador, exporters report that routes to several Middle Eastern ports are closed and orders to destinations such as Qatar have been cancelled. Shipments to the Middle East were smaller this year, and exporters say the loss of those outlets is redirecting fruit toward other markets.

Exporters also report fewer sailing slots and limited container availability. Cargo already allocated to established routes is being diverted, increasing logistical risk and raising the risk of transit delays and quality issues. Sources say prices have declined as markets absorb redirected volumes.

In India, exporters report that returning containers are carrying bananas as shipping lines refuse to load cargo due to security concerns. Exporters report price declines and are storing fruit in cold rooms while seeking alternative destinations. Crop damage has also reduced domestic availability, and sources indicate that exports during the current season are unlikely to reach last year's level.

Producers also point to limited government support related to disease management, weather resilience, trade promotion, and post-harvest infrastructure as factors affecting export competitiveness. Exporters report that unless shipping routes reopen or new markets are found, margins may remain under pressure.

The current situation has created a mismatch between supply capacity and accessible markets. Exporters report logistical bottlenecks and storage challenges as they work to redirect shipments. Producers and exporters in both countries are looking to reopen shipping lanes, diversify export destinations, and strengthen policy and infrastructure support.

The overall banana market has remained steady in recent months. Prices for sliced IQF bananas FOB US West Coast [Expana Code: USBSW] were last assessed at US$0.62 per pound on February 27. This represents a 3 per cent decline compared with the previous month and is unchanged from the same period in 2025.

Source: Mintec/Expana