Fruit shipments from Argentina resume via Uruguay’s Montevideo port

The port of Montevideo is again handling fruit shipments from Argentina following the return of a seasonal shipping service linking San Antonio Este with the Uruguayan capital.

The service, operated by Maersk during the fruit export season, moves cargo from Argentina's Alto Valle del Río Negro through Montevideo. The shipments consist mainly of pears and apples destined for overseas markets.

Fruit is transported from the Patagonian port of San Antonio Este to Montevideo, where it connects with long-haul ocean services within the carrier's global shipping network.

The route operates as a weekly shuttle service between the two ports. Vessels used on the route are equipped to handle refrigerated containers to maintain the cold chain for perishable cargo.

The service allows fruit exports from Argentina to access international shipping routes through Montevideo, where cargo can be consolidated and redistributed to global markets.

The operation also reflects Uruguay's role in regional supply chains by providing port infrastructure and maritime connections used for foreign trade in the South Atlantic.

