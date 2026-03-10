Nepali herbal exports from Nepalgunj reach 1.3 million kg

About 1.3 million kilograms of herbs were exported from Nepalgunj, a border point in western Nepal, during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

Entrepreneurs report that herbal exports from Nepalgunj, which functions as a hub for herbal trade, have been increasing in recent periods.

According to Nepalgunj Customs Office Information Officer Pabitra Kumar Khadka, about 1.3 million kg of herbs were exported between mid-July 2025 and mid-February 2026.

He said herbal products worth Rs. 396 million (US$2.9 million) were exported during the first seven months of the fiscal year. This represents an increase of 33 per cent compared with the same period in the 2024/25 fiscal year.

Customs data also shows that herbal exports increased by more than Rs. 100 million (US$0.73 million) during the review period compared with the same period last fiscal year.

Pine nuts were exported from the Nepalgunj border point for the first time during the current fiscal year. According to the customs office, 39,486 tons of pine nuts worth Rs. 632,000 (US$4,600) were exported during the first seven months.

The Herbal Business Association in Banke reported that exports did not increase as expected due to the imposition of a 100 per cent tax on pine nut exports.

President of the Herbal Business Association, Tanka Prasad Sharma, said exports could increase if the tax rate is reduced.

The main herbs exported to India from the Nepalgunj border include timur, kaulo, satuwa, bojho, cinnamon, and amala. According to the association, about 85 per cent of herbal exports from Nepal are shipped to India.

Sharma said herbal exports have increased again in recent years. He added that further policy measures to support herbal exports could increase export volumes and employment in the sector.

Source: The Rising Nepal