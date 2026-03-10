São Francisco de Itabapoana among Brazil’s top pineapple producers

Pineapple production in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state is concentrated in the North Fluminense region and plays a role in the local fruit sector and family farming. The municipality of São Francisco de Itabapoana ranks as the second-largest pineapple-producing municipality in the national ranking, with production reaching 107,200 tons in 2024. Other producing areas in the state include São João da Barra and Campos dos Goytacazes.

According to Emater-Rio, around 6,000 hectares in Rio de Janeiro are dedicated to pineapple cultivation. Annual production exceeds 135 million fruits, with average productivity above 35,000 fruits per hectare. The state has around 1,170 pineapple growers, and production in 2024 reached about 165,000 tons.

The Pérola variety accounts for about 95 per cent of pineapple production in the state, while the Smooth Cayenne variety represents about 5 per cent. The crop cycle allows harvesting at different times during the year.

In addition to the fresh market, pineapples from the region are also used in processing for juices, pulps, sweets, and other products. The location of the producing region near large consumer centres supports distribution.

"The pineapple from Rio de Janeiro is a symbol of the strength of our fruit growing and family farming. It's a chain that generates employment, drives the regional economy, and brings an excellent product to the consumer. The Frutificar Program plays a decisive role in strengthening pineapple production in our state. It allows producers to invest, improve their crops, and increase productivity, guaranteeing more income and quality of life in the countryside," highlighted Felipe Brasil, Secretary of Agriculture.

The Frutificar Program, created by the state government in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, provides rural credit to support fruit production. The program supports the implementation, expansion, and modernization of crops and investments in inputs, irrigation, and management practices.

Since 2020, the program has signed 82 contracts totaling more than R$4.5 million (US$900,000) in credit. Producers can access up to R$100,000 (US$20,000) per project with an interest rate of 2 per cent.

Estevo Silva da Penha, a grower in São Francisco de Itabapoana, has cultivated pineapples for more than 40 years. On his farm, he grows Pérola and Colombian Perolera varieties, producing between 500 and 600 tons annually.

"The Frutificar program is fundamental for producers because it offers real conditions to improve crop quality, with access to low-interest loans. I've been using the program for over ten years, and it allows me to have everything I need for production at the right time. This makes all the difference in the field and is directly reflected in increased productivity," the producer highlighted.

