Brazilian papaya exports rise 11% in Q1 2026 on EU demand

Papaya exports from Brazil in the first quarter of 2026 showed growth in both volume and revenue. According to ComexStat data, shipments reached about 15 thousand tons, an increase of 11 per cent compared with the same period in 2025, when just over 13 thousand tons were exported. The increase is linked to demand from the European Union, which supported shipments during the quarter.

March recorded the highest monthly performance. Export volumes reached 5.7 thousand tons, generating close to US$8 million FOB. This represents the highest monthly volume and revenue in the ComexStat historical series, which began in 1997.

Average prices in the first quarter were around US$1.39 per kg FOB, up 7 per cent compared with the same period in 2025. The increase in pricing supports margins for exporters in a context of rising production and freight costs.

For the remainder of the first half of the year, export volumes are expected to remain at current levels, which could support record revenues by the end of the semester.

Source: HFBrasil