Mango orchard area declines in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj

The area of mango orchards has declined in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, two traditional mango-producing regions in Bangladesh, while Naogaon recorded a small increase during the current fiscal year, according to data from the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

DAE data show that the mango orchard area in Rajshahi decreased from 19,603 hectares in FY2024–25 to 19,062 hectares in FY2025–26. The district currently has about 3.7 million mango trees, with around 60 per cent already bearing blossoms.

In Chapainawabganj, the orchard area declined from 37,504 hectares in the previous fiscal year to 37,487 hectares this year. The district has about 9.24 million mango trees, with approximately 70 per cent already in bloom.

Farmers and agricultural officials link the decline mainly to the excavation of ponds for fish farming. Production costs, pest pressure linked to climate patterns, and uncertainty over market prices have also influenced grower decisions. Some farmers are shifting from mango and paddy cultivation to aquaculture.

BBS data indicate that between 2015 and 2023, net cultivable land in Rajshahi district declined by 16,159 hectares. During the same period, inland water bodies expanded from 15,044 hectares in 2015 to 24,498 hectares in 2023, reflecting the conversion of farmland into ponds and reservoirs.

Shahidul Hossain, a mango grower from Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi, said pest infestations and diseases have increased in recent years.

"Earlier, one round of fertiliser and pesticide application was enough. Now we need to spray twice as often. Costs have gone up, but returns have not kept pace," he said.

Agricultural experts have also raised concerns about the use of hormones to increase short-term yields, which they say may affect older trees and lead to the loss of mature orchards.

Some farmers report that aquaculture can generate higher returns than paddy or mango farming with faster cash flow and lower risk.

In contrast, Naogaon recorded a slight increase in mango orchard area from 30,300 hectares last year to 30,310 hectares in the current fiscal year. Officials said lower levels of pond excavation and returns from early-season mango varieties have encouraged growers to maintain orchards.

Agricultural experts say the continued conversion of orchards and cropland into ponds and other infrastructure may affect the region's agricultural system and mango-based economy, with implications for employment and production.

Professor Md Mustafizur Rahman, chairman of the Department of Agronomy and Agricultural Extension at the University of Rajshahi, said the expansion of fish enclosures on former paddy fields and orchards could affect land use over time.

"Although aquaculture may raise incomes in the short term, excessive pond excavation can alter soil structure and disrupt natural drainage systems," he said. "Once such changes occur, it becomes difficult to restore the land to orchards or crop fields in the future."

