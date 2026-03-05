Australia launches trade diversification network to support exporters

Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farrell, has launched the Trade Diversification Network (TDN), a platform bringing together 40 national peak industry bodies to work with the government on export diversification.

The launch took place on 4 March at Parliament House in Canberra. More than 30 representatives of the network attended the event. Also present were Cathy Raper, First Assistant Secretary and Australia-EU FTA Chief Negotiator at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Dr Paul Grimes, chief executive of Austrade; and Jay Meek, general manager of the Trade Diversification Taskforce at Austrade.

The TDN forms part of the Accessing New Markets Initiative (ANMI), a program with funding of AU$50 million (about US$33 million). The program aims to support Australian exporters seeking to expand into new markets and strengthen existing export channels. ANMI is delivered jointly by Austrade and industry bodies.

© Austrade

Minister Farrell said cooperation between industry and government would be necessary in the current trade environment.

"We can't do this alone," he told attendees. "We need to work together in what is an increasingly unstable world situation."

Dr. Grimes said Austrade is working with national industry organisations to identify sector-specific activities that may support exporters.

"By pairing Austrade's global network, practical market intelligence and trade services with the capabilities of peak industry bodies, ANMI will deliver support with enduring outcomes to help businesses diversify," he said.

Jay Meek said members of the TDN have contributed to the development of Trade Diversification Plans. These plans outline activities aimed at helping exporters expand into additional markets and strengthen existing export relationships.

Industry representatives attending the launch said the network could facilitate cooperation between different sectors.

Amy Crosland, chief operating officer of the Australian Sports Technologies Network, said the initiative may help smaller industry organisations connect with other sectors.

"One of the things that I think is exciting about the TDN is access to the broader network of the other peak bodies," she said.

Christopher Young, general manager for trade and economics at the National Farmers' Federation, said the network provides a framework for engagement between industry groups and government.

"The key benefit we see is that this will allow a true industry and government response to uncertain times that we're seeing in global markets, by having a framework to bring industry and the businesses they represent into government," he said.

Alongside the TDN, Austrade operates other export programs and services. These include the Go Global Toolkit and Export Academy, the Southeast Asia Business Exchange program, the South Asia Business Exchange program, trade services, trade missions and events, and Export Market Development Grants.

For more information:

Australian Trade and Investment Commission

Tel: +61 2 9392 2873

Email: [email protected]

www.austrade.gov.au