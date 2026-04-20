Vegetables NZ chief executive to step down as new industry body launches

Vegetables NZ chief executive Antony Heywood will depart the organisation as a new industry body, the New Zealand Vegetable Council (NZVeg), is established.

"On behalf of commercial vegetable growers from across the country, I'd like to thank Antony for his contribution to the industry over the past seven years," said NZVeg director John Murphy.

"Antony has tirelessly advocated for the industry, championing policy settings that support rather than hinder vegetable production in New Zealand. He is also a strong advocate for increasing vegetable consumption because of the role vegetables play in people's health and well-being.

© Vegetables NZ

"What's more, Antony is very approachable and has always put growers' best interests first."

Antony said the timing was right for his departure.

"I wish the vegetable industry all the best. I've directed the operations of Vegetables NZ for the past seven years. I'm proud of what I have achieved and the friends that I have made in the industry.

"This is an exciting time for the vegetable industry as it builds on the work of the past decade to focus on scale and unity for the next 10 years."

Antony's final day with Vegetables NZ will be 30 April 2026.

NZVeg has been established by Onions NZ, Process Vegetables NZ, TomatoesNZ, and Vegetables NZ, with the support of HortNZ, to strengthen industry representation. The organisation began operating on 1 April 2026.

© Vegetables NZFor more information:

Andrew Bristol

Vegetables NZ

Tel: +64 (0) 21 021 62 021

Email: [email protected]

www.freshvegetables.co.nz