New Zealand and Chile sign 2026–2030 agricultural cooperation agreement

New Zealand and Chile have signed a Strategic Agricultural Arrangement covering the period 2026 to 2030. The agreement is intended to expand cooperation between the two countries' agricultural sectors.

New Zealand Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said agriculture remains central to both economies.

" We have similar farming systems, similar geographies, and both advocate for open, rules-based trade," McClay says.

"The new Strategic Agricultural Arrangement 2026 – 2030 signals our strong commitment to working together and strengthening our agricultural relationship," he adds.

According to McClay, the arrangement includes cooperation in regional and global initiatives and a focus on developing people in the agricultural sector.

"We will work together to exchange expertise, promote and advance sustainable agricultural development, undertake important research and innovation, and build climate resilience," McClay says.

The agreement also follows 80 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Two-way trade between New Zealand and Chile reached US$342.94 million in the year ending September 2025.

"The new arrangement will enable New Zealand and Chile to seize agricultural opportunities, tackle shared challenges, and ultimately achieve more together," McClay says.

"This Government is laser-focused on building the future, boosting returns for farmers, growers, producers and exporters, growing the economy and driving prosperity for New Zealanders."

The arrangement was signed by McClay and Chile's Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Ignacia Fernández.

Source: Rural News