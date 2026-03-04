Rain delays fruit and almond harvest in southern Australia

Rainfall across much of Victoria has created mixed conditions for agriculture, bringing water to dams and paddocks while creating challenges for fruit and almond harvesting in several production regions.

In dried fruit growing areas around Mildura, producers are monitoring vineyards after about 150 millimeters of rainfall was recorded. Growers report that the timing of the rain coincides with harvest operations.

"It's certainly not what we want, not by a long way," Pomona grower and Dried Fruits Australia chair Mark King said.

"It will actually split the grapes, and once they start to split, they'll go rotten."

Rainfall has also interrupted almond harvesting across the Sunraysia and Riverland regions, which span parts of South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales.

Australian Almond Board chief executive Tim Jackson said harvesting activity had only recently started in these areas.

"Once the excess water has dissipated, the next steps will involve drying out the in-form volumes that have been most affected by the rain," he said.

"If the weather clears and there's no further rainfall, harvesting is expected to resume next week."

Fruit producers in northern Victoria are also monitoring late-season peach crops. According to industry representatives, rainfall during harvest periods can increase the risk of brown rot in stone fruit.

"When you do get rain like this, brown rot can start, and you can lose quite a bit of your crop," Fruit Growers Victoria industry development officer Michael Crisera said.

"Between 20 and 30 per cent of the crop could drop on the ground."

Growers in several regions are now assessing field conditions while waiting for drier weather to allow harvesting to resume.

Source: ABC News