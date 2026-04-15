Spain and China sign protocol for Spanish pistachio and dried fig exports

Spain and China have reached new agreements on animal health and agri-food exports. During the visit to China by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, five new collaboration protocols were signed today, including protocols for the export of pistachios and dried figs to China.

© MAPA

This broadens the range of Spanish vegetable products approved for export to China, complementing the existing list that covers fresh fruit (including citrus, peaches, plums, table grapes, and persimmons) and nuts such as almonds.

Negotiations for this protocol began in September 2024, following the 2023 agreement on almond exports. In 2025, the required technical exchange took place, and after adding dried figs at the export sector's request, both parties agreed to a joint protocol, finalized in March 2026. Before exports begin, Chinese authorities plan to visit Spanish production areas for inspection.

These agreements have been made possible by close collaboration among the Spanish export sector, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, and the Chinese authorities, especially the General Administration of Customs.

Luis Planas, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, emphasized that the protocols reinforce mutual trust between the two nations and enhance Spain's reputation as a provider of safe food products. "These agreements represent a strategic move to strengthen bilateral ties, expand markets, and bolster the Spanish production sector," he stated.

Since 2018, Spain and China have signed 22 collaboration agreements for food exports.

For more information:

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

www.mapa.gob.es