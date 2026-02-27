Blueberry sessions to focus on variety-based nutrition and salinity in pots

Blueberry production systems are adjusting nutritional strategies as new genetics with varying vigor, plant architecture, and yield behavior enter commercial programs. At Lima 2026 in Peru, technical sessions will examine how nutrition criteria are being refined to align with varietal characteristics and production systems.

On Wednesday, 11 March, from 15:20 to 16:10, Juan Hirzel will present a session focused on variety-directed nutrition. The discussion will review nutritional requirements and sufficiency ranges by variety, to improve the interpretation of plant nutritional status under commercial conditions. Comparative sufficiency references will be addressed as a framework for guiding adjustments and maintaining consistent technical criteria.

The session is intended for technical teams managing multiple varieties or incorporating new genetics into production. Greater precision in reference ranges supports prioritization of inputs and facilitates decision-making where varietal diversity increases management complexity.

The topic will also be examined from a performance perspective, linking nutritional assessment to productivity, crop stability, and condition-related attributes. The session will focus on how aligning nutrient supply with varietal demand contributes to consistent output over time.

On Thursday, 12 March, from 09:40 to 10:30, María del Carmen Sala will address nutrition and salinity control tools in potted blueberry production systems. In container-based systems, management of nutrient availability, balance, and root environment conditions directly influences plant performance. Monitoring and salinity control are integrated with nutritional decisions to maintain production stability.

The session will introduce monitoring tools and control criteria applicable to intensive systems, emphasizing the interaction between nutrient management and salinity levels. This approach connects variety-specific nutrition with production system requirements.

Together, the two sessions will position nutrition as a structured decision-making system that integrates plant material, monitoring data, and production environment variables. The agenda reflects current technical demands in high-density and containerized blueberry production systems.

Source: Blueberries Consulting