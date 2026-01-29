For rent: Prismalaan West 3 in Bleiswijk - approx. 20,300 m² and part-letting from 4,500 m²

CBRE is offering for rent a high-quality business complex at Prismalaan West 3 in Bleiswijk. The complex comprises approximately 20,300 m² of conditioned business space, consisting partly of freezer space and partly of ambient business space. Partial leasing is possible from 4,500 m² and will be available from Q2 2026.
© CBRE
Specifications in outline:
- approx. 14,400 m² conditioned warehouse space;
- approx. 660 m² freezer area (expandable to 1,320 m²);
- approx. 3,500 m² ambient warehouse space;
- approx. 1,400 m² office;
- 22 loading docks;
- Cooling capacity up to 2 degrees.
- Freezing capacity down to -20 degrees.
- Expedition area and production area are separated by 12 speed gates.
- Transport/city hub with 20 docks for vans;
- LED lighting;
- 5,500 solar panels:
- Floor load 4,000 kg/m².
© CBRE
Solar panels
A total of 5,500 solar panels are installed on the roof. The energy generated can be made available to the future tenant at a fixed term and rate aligned with the rental period. Thanks to its modern facilities and partly in-house electricity supply, the building offers all the conditions for an efficient logistics process with relatively low operating costs.
© CBRE
Availability
This location will be available from Q2 2026, with the exact commencement date to be agreed.
Lease terms and part-letting options are negotiable. Rent is available on request and subject to conditions to be agreed.
© CBRE
Click below for further information:
Link to website Prismalaan West 3
Curious to find out more or view the location? Then contact:
Wietse Siebert
mob: +31 (0) 6-11 567 514
[email protected]
Or
Karst Hazekamp
Mob: +31 (0) 6-21 142 910
[email protected]
© CBRE
No rights or binding contract can be derived from this project information.