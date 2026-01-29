For rent: Prismalaan West 3 in Bleiswijk - approx. 20,300 m² and part-letting from 4,500 m²

Conditioned warehouse with freezer space and 22 docks available from Q2 2026

CBRE is offering for rent a high-quality business complex at Prismalaan West 3 in Bleiswijk. The complex comprises approximately 20,300 m² of conditioned business space, consisting partly of freezer space and partly of ambient business space. Partial leasing is possible from 4,500 m² and will be available from Q2 2026.

Specifications in outline:

approx. 14,400 m² conditioned warehouse space;

approx. 660 m² freezer area (expandable to 1,320 m²);

approx. 3,500 m² ambient warehouse space;

approx. 1,400 m² office;

22 loading docks;

Cooling capacity up to 2 degrees.

Freezing capacity down to -20 degrees.

Expedition area and production area are separated by 12 speed gates.

Transport/city hub with 20 docks for vans;

LED lighting;

5,500 solar panels:

Floor load 4,000 kg/m².

Solar panels

A total of 5,500 solar panels are installed on the roof. The energy generated can be made available to the future tenant at a fixed term and rate aligned with the rental period. Thanks to its modern facilities and partly in-house electricity supply, the building offers all the conditions for an efficient logistics process with relatively low operating costs.

Availability

This location will be available from Q2 2026, with the exact commencement date to be agreed.

Lease terms and part-letting options are negotiable. Rent is available on request and subject to conditions to be agreed.

Click below for further information:

Link to website Prismalaan West 3

Curious to find out more or view the location? Then contact:

Wietse Siebert

mob: +31 (0) 6-11 567 514

[email protected]

Or

Karst Hazekamp

Mob: +31 (0) 6-21 142 910

[email protected]

