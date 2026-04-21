Australian growers turn to stabilised nitrogen as supply tightens

ProdOz Crop Solutions is highlighting Lono, a stabilised nitrogen product, as fertiliser supply chains remain under pressure.

Crop science technologist Zen Kynigos said the company has received increased enquiries from growers, resellers, and distributors in recent weeks as the sector responds to supply constraints.

"Reliable, high-efficiency nitrogen alternatives exist, and are available now," Mr Kynigos said.

Lono, developed by Levity Crop Science, is a stabilised amine nitrogen product designed to improve nitrogen-use efficiency (NUE) and reduce losses associated with conventional fertilisers.

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"Nitrogen remains one of the most critical and costly seasonal inputs. The current and likely ongoing disruption to the global supply of fertiliser, together with rising input costs and tightening environmental regulations, are pushing farmers to rethink how they use nitrogen. The agricultural sector is being forced to rethink how nitrogen is used and managed," he said.

"Research shows less than 50 per cent of applied nitrogen is recovered by the crop, with the remainder lost to leaching, volatilisation, or denitrification. This is a direct economic loss and environmental burden."

Field and commercial trials across multiple cropping systems have shown Lono can reduce total nitrogen requirements by 20–90 per cent, depending on crop and program design, compared to standard programs.

"Lono (stabilised amine nitrogen) offers a practical, low-risk pathway to improving nitrogen-use efficiency (NUE) without sacrificing productivity for growers under pressure from supply restraints, rising input costs, environmental compliance, or simply looking to lift efficiency.

"It's not a replacement for nitrogen; it is engineered to improve how nitrogen performs."

Mr Kynigos said Lono is designed to maintain crop performance at reduced nitrogen rates, reduce reliance on conventional fertilisers, and improve NUE across cropping systems.

"Nitrogen efficiency matters now more than ever," he said.

Lono is currently in use across Australian cropping systems, including horticulture, broadacre, and protected cropping, and is available through distributors nationwide.

© ProdozFor more information:

Zenon Kynigos

Prodoz

Tel: +61 (0) 467 628493

Email: info@localhost

www.prodoz.com.au